Katrina & Vicky Expecting First Child

It’s good news for Katrina Kaif and her husband Vicky Kaushal — the couple are expecting their first child, likely to arrive around October–November.

Vicky and Katrina dated for about a year before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

In recent months, Katrina has stayed away from the limelight. She hasn’t signed a film in the last two years, consciously preparing for motherhood. Close friends reveal she intends to be a hands-on mother and plans to take an extended maternity break once the baby arrives.

Here’s wishing the golden couple every happiness as they step into this beautiful new phase of life.