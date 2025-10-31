Kartik Signs First-Ever Double Role Film With Anees Bazmee

Kartik Aaryan’s career is on a remarkable upward swing. As he nears completion of Anurag Basu’s intense love story, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri with Ananya Panday, produced by Karan Johar, which is set to hit screens on the last day of this year.

The climb continues, as Kartik has now given his nod to Ram Aur Shyam — his first double-role venture — to be directed by Anees Bazmee.

While both Kartik and Anees remain tight-lipped about the project, a source close to the development reveals, “Kartik and Anees share a strong comfort level and mutual respect after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik has been keen to explore a double role for quite some time, and who better to craft and direct it than Anees? Ram Aur Shyam falls within the comedic space, but it will be unlike anything attempted in the genre by earlier superstars such as Dilip Kumar (Ram Aur Shyam), Rajesh Khanna (Sachaa Jhutha), Shah Rukh Khan (Duplicate), or Hrithik Roshan (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai).”

Interestingly, Kartik’s Ram Aur Shyam bears no connection to the 1967 Dilip Kumar classic of the same name.