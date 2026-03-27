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Kartik is Learning to Fly a Plane

Hyderabad Chronicle
27 March 2026 8:28 PM IST

He wants his next film on a real-life braveheart commercial pilot to be very authentic

Kartik is Learning to Fly a Plane
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Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is flying high, in more ways than one. He is learning to fly a plane for his aerial action film, scheduled to roll in July. The film, titled Captain India, is the true story of a commercial pilot who risked his own life to save hundreds of passengers mid-air.

The film will be directed by Shimit Amin, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic Chak De in 2007 and has directed only one other feature film since then (in 2009). “Shimit Amin is known to favour authenticity. He really can’t have Kartik faking the piloting. Kartik is actually learning to fly a plane so that he is a hundred percept prepared for the part,” says a source.

Captain India will be shot in Morocco and India. — SKJ

Kartik aaryan Shah Rukh Khan 
India 
subhash k jha
About the Authorsubhash k jha

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