Kartik is Learning to Fly a Plane

Kartik Aaryan is flying high, in more ways than one. He is learning to fly a plane for his aerial action film, scheduled to roll in July. The film, titled Captain India, is the true story of a commercial pilot who risked his own life to save hundreds of passengers mid-air.

The film will be directed by Shimit Amin, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in the iconic Chak De in 2007 and has directed only one other feature film since then (in 2009). “Shimit Amin is known to favour authenticity. He really can’t have Kartik faking the piloting. Kartik is actually learning to fly a plane so that he is a hundred percept prepared for the part,” says a source.

Captain India will be shot in Morocco and India. — SKJ