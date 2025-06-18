Kartik Aryan Goes Deep Into Character

Kartik Aaryan is currently into his most intense role so far. While details of his character in Anurag Basu’s untitled love story, featuring him and Sreeleela as two people passionately love and yet unable to stay together, are yet to be disclosed, a source close to the project says Kartik has never worked so hard to remain in character.

“He is following Dilip Kumar’s Devdas model. The late legendary actor became so involved with the character that he slept and breathed like Devdas. Kartik has cut himself off from all person-to-person interaction. Anurag wanted Kartik to grow a beard, lose weight drastically and try to remain in a dark place,” says the source, adding that the only other film Kartik had worked almost like this for was Chandu Champion.

And the upcoming film has already begun to take its toll on Kartik. “He hardly sleeps, he hardly talks these days. All his focus is on remaining in character for the film,” says a close friend of Kartik.