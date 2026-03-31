Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 4’ on Hold

Every A-lister in Bollywood is in pursuit of excellence. Sloppy screenplays just won’t do any longer. That’s why several underproduction films are in the process of a rigorous rewrite. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is one of them.

Despite the roaring success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3, director Anees Bazmee is neither complacent nor cocky about the next iteration.

“I’ve always said, the film is made on the writing table. I was a screenwriter before a director, and I knew the value of a solid script long before it became a trend. So yeah, Part 4 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa is being rewritten. Both Kartik Aaryan and I decided to plunge into it only when we have the perfect comic set-up. Otherwise, you are only selling a lie to the audience,” says Bazmee.