Kartik Aaryan to Reunite With Luv Ranjan

Director Luv Ranjan, who gave Kartik Aaryan his first break — the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnaama — is all set collaborate with the actor again.

Kartik and Ranjan have so far worked together on four films.

“Kartik and Luv Ranjan have not teamed up after the superhit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety seven years ago, and there’s a reason for that,” says an informed source. “People presumed they had fallen out when Luv signed Ranbir Kapoor for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. But that was not the case. In fact, Kartik made a guest appearance in the Ranbir starrer. Luv and Kartik wanted to wait for a script that was even better than Pyaar Ka Punchnaama, and they’ve now found a subject that they both love.”

The new project is likely to bring Kartik and Alia Bhatt together for the first time. Shooting is scheduled to start in January 2026.