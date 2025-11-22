Kartik Aaryan Returns As Sonu

Kartik Aaryan’s career-defining romcom Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) is officially gearing up for a sequel. The controversial hit—about the over-possessive best friend Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) who schemes to break up his friend Titu’s (Sunny Singh) marriage to Sweety (Nushrratt Bharuccha) — will continue the story, with filming set to begin in early 2026.

Although Kartik cannot speak about the new project yet, a source close to him reveals, “Luv Ranjan is the director with whom Kartik’s journey began in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. They only took a brief break when Luv worked with Ranbir Kapoor on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Cynics assumed Kartik and Luv had drifted apart, but that’s not true. They were simply waiting for a story that would take their partnership beyond Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. They’ve finally locked a plot to carry Sonu’s saga forward.”