Kartik Aaryan Heads To Kashmir

Kartik Aaryan is going places. After exploring the reptilian realm in Nagzilla, he is off to Kashmir to play a kickboxer who trains a young Kashmiri girl for world championship.



“In the interests of maintaining authenticity, Kartik will learn the art of kickboxing from a global expert who will be with the project from beginning to end,” says a source close to the director, Kabir Khan. And a girl from Kashmir will be cast as the pupil.



Khan’s film will be shot at one stretch for three months in Kashmir.



This project is part of a growing endeavour in Bollywood to make films that include Kashmir in India’s cultural narrative.











