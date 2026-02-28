 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Kartik Aaryan Heads To Kashmir

Hyderabad Chronicle
28 Feb 2026 11:04 PM IST

The film on a young Kashmiri girl is part of a conscious attempt to include the northern-most State in India’s cultural narrative

Kartik Aaryan Heads To Kashmir
x
Kartik Aaryan (Image: DC)

Kartik Aaryan is going places. After exploring the reptilian realm in Nagzilla, he is off to Kashmir to play a kickboxer who trains a young Kashmiri girl for world championship.


“In the interests of maintaining authenticity, Kartik will learn the art of kickboxing from a global expert who will be with the project from beginning to end,” says a source close to the director, Kabir Khan. And a girl from Kashmir will be cast as the pupil.

Khan’s film will be shot at one stretch for three months in Kashmir.

This project is part of a growing endeavour in Bollywood to make films that include Kashmir in India’s cultural narrative.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kartik aaryan 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
subhash k. jha
About the Authorsubhash k. jha

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X