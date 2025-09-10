Kareena’s Birmingham Fan-Meet Turns Into Fiasco

Last week, Kareena Kapoor Khan had a meet-the-fans event in Birmingham, UK, but though excited crowds gathered, the occasion turned out to be a disaster.

Not only did the star arrive late, but she also danced briefly to the item song ‘Fevicol Se’ from Dabaang 2 and left in under 10 minutes, leaving the crowd disappointed. Social media was soon flooded with scathing comments. Samantha Prasad, a fan who traveled from London, said, “She arrived at 4 p.m., though we were waiting from 1 p.m. By the time she arrived, the crowds were restless. A girl even fainted. Then she left in five minutes. Very, very disappointing.”