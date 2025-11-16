Karan To Join FIFM’s ‘Conversation’ Segment

Thanks to figures like Anurag Kashyap, S S Rajamouli and Neeraj Ghaywan among others, Indian cinema has gone global in a big way.

Joining the Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) this year in its prestigious ‘Conversation’ series is Karan Johar.

The segment is reserved for some of the most influential filmmakers from around the world and Karan will be discussing cinema with well-known figures such as Bong Joon Ho, Guillermo del Toro, Andrew Dominik, Laurence Fishburne and Jodie Foster.

Reacting to the honour, Karan told this writer, “It gives me great pride and joy to represent our cinema on a global platform. It can’t get any bigger, more prestigious than this. I hope to have a lively, fruitful discussion with some of world cinema’s luminaries.”

The Marrakech International Film Festival (FIFM) is an annual event held in Marrakech, Morocco. It was founded in 2001 to promote cinema and cultural exchange. The 2025 iteration will be on from November 28 to December 6.