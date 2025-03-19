Karan Johar Slams Personal Attacks on Film Criticism

Karan Johar has come out strongly against personal comments by critics in their assessment of films, even while stressing that he respects individual opinions.

Speaking at a press conference held in connection with his first Punjabi production, Akaal, starring Gippy Grewal, the filmmaker said, “Everyone knows that I don’t have any issues with critics writing about a film, that’s their job. I believe it’s their job to write whatever they think about a particular film. Even when they’re critical, my equation with them remains the same. I also don’t believe there are conspiracy theories and missions to pull a film down. But there are faceless, frustrated people behind the screens. I pity them.”

Responding to a question about the criticism star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor have received for their performances in Dharmatic film Nadaaniyan, that premiered recently on Netflix, he said lightly, “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kam hai kehna, it is an old saying and an old song as well.”

However, he said he had issues with a certain type of criticism. “One critic wrote, ‘I want to kick this film.’ I have a problem when such words are used,” he stated, adding, “Such remarks are equivalent to physical violence which cannot be ignored.”

He stressed that critics need to have compassion. “Nobody wants to be kicked; kicking is physical violence. And violence is not allowed in the real world. Such words need to be treated with contempt,” he asserted.

Indirectly referring to his own films which have been criticised and not done well, he said, “Hamari filmein Nadaaniyan hai, Gustaakiyan hai, toh kabhi Gehraiyaan hai... but when you make (personal) comments it’s disturbing and is a reflection of you, not the film.”