Karan Johar Hurt by Protégé Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘True Confession’

After spending almost a year defending his presence in his disastrous debut film Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim Ali Khan has now spoken against it. In an interview to Esquire India, the actor described the Karan Johar production as “a really bad film.”

Coming from someone who had even abused those who had trolled the film, the comment has shocked the film industry and embarrassed those close to the young actor.

While Karan Johar maintains a dignified silence over what is a clearly a betrayal, his friends are angry on his behalf.

Says a very close friend of the filmmaker, “Karan is not a stranger to ingratitude. Many of his protegees have turned out to be ungrateful. Karan had promised to launch Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s son and he kept his word. After launching Ibrahim in Nadaaniyan, Karan even followed it up with Sarzameen, although he was advised against doing so. If Ibrahim feels Nadaaniyan was “a really bad film,” why didn’t Sarzameen work?”

“You don’t disown a film just because it doesn’t work. Ibrahim’s father Saif was thrown out of his debut film Bekhudi. Not once has Saif spoken against the film,” another confidante of Karan says.