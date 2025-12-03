 Top
Karan Drops War Film with Kartik

3 Dec 2025 7:43 PM IST

Plans a high-profile rom-com with the actor

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has decided to shelve their proposed war film with Kartik Aaryan, following the underperformance of Farhan Akhtar’s acclaimed war drama 120 Bahadur, which highlighted the financial risk of the genre. (DC)

Director Sandeep Modi, known for the Indian adaptation of The Night Manager on OTT, quickly pivoted his plans, and is now in pre-production for a high-profile rom-com, also starring Kartik.

subhash k. jha
