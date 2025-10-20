Kapoors Ring in Diwali in Style

Neetu Kapoor shared pictures of her Diwali festivities with daughter in law Alia as well as nieces Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

The festival holds special significance as Alia and Ranbir will also be moving into their new Rs 250 crore new home at Pali Hill.

A source close to the family said the couple will have Laxmi puja in their new home, a-five storey building which they will share with Neetu Singh.

On the other Soha Ali Khan hosted hosted a Dhanteras Party at her new home, present were brother Saif and sister in law Kareena.