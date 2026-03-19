Kapoor Drafted Into ’Dragon

Jr NTR’s Dragon directed by Prashanth Neel has undergone a number of revisions in the past months, but it looks like the duo isn’t satisfied yet. They have decided to add a new, pivotal character to the plot and has cast none other than Anil Kapoor in the role. Kapoor will play a stylish out-of-the-box antagonist, the kind never before seen in Telugu cinema. Speaking on the value-addition, an informed source says, “Tarak is determined to get it right. He will postpone Dragon as many times as needed. He can’t afford another flop.”