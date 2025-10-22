 Top
‘Kantara’ Goes Global in English

22 Oct 2025 7:21 PM IST

The English version runs 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. The film has already grossed over Rs 850 crore worldwide.

In a landmark move, Rishab Shetty's mythological action epic Kantara: A Legend — Chapter One is set to become the first Indian film to be dubbed and released in English, hitting global screens on October 31.

The English version runs 2 hours, 14 minutes, and 45 seconds. The film has already grossed over Rs 850 crore worldwide.

The English release will coincide with the re-release of S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, slated to hit theatres in India and the U.S. simultaneously.

