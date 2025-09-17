‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ To Be Dubbed In Spanish

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, the eagerly awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, gets bigger by the week. After adding Diljit Dosanjh’s vocals to the film to woo North Indian audiences, the makers have now decided to dub it in Spanish — making it the first Kannada film to take this route.

The decision was triggered by the widespread popularity of the original film, Kantara, in Spanish-speaking countries like Mexico, Argentina and Spain.

An informed source says, “With Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty wants to reach a global audience. This is his opportunity to do what Ram Charan and Jr NTR achieved with RRR, and what Pushpa 3 is expected to do for Allu Arjun.”