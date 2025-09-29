Kannada Over Telugu: Fans Not Amused With Rishab

At the Hyderabad pre-release event of Kantara: Chapter 1, Rishab Shetty found himself at the centre of a language row. The actor-director, who has been aggressively promoting the much-awaited prequel releasing on October 2, delivered his entire speech in Kannada — and Telugu fans were not impressed.

Clips from the event went viral on social media, with netizens questioning why Rishab, while keen on the Telugu box office, didn’t speak even a single word in Telugu. “They want Telugu audiences but won’t speak Telugu,” fumed one comment that captured the general mood.

What stung fans further was the comparison with his other promotional tours. At the Tamil launch, he spoke Tamil. At the Hindi promotions, he spoke in Hindi. But in Hyderabad, he stuck only to Kannada — a move that many viewed as dismissive.

Some pointed out that non-Telugu stars often switch to English if they’re not fluent, but Rishab chose not to, doubling down on his mother tongue.

Jr NTR seen in pain

Actor Jr NTR, nursing a recent injury from an ad shoot, was seen touching his left ribs while seated at the promotional event. Despite the discomfort, he engaged with fans and spoke on stage, showing his professionalism.

Producer defends Rishab

He may have felt more comfortable expressing himself in Kannada. Given time, he will surely start speaking in Telugu at such events. Some Tamil and Bollywood actors switch to English if they aren’t confident in Telugu, but Rishab preferred Kannada to convey his thoughts clearly and quickly.”