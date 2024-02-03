Kangana’s new project

Kangana Ranaut is set to lead the Hindi version of Buddy, as our sources reveal a fresh transformation of the Telugu hit directed by Sam Anton and produced by Studio Green. Insiders from the production house share that after 2-3 narration sessions with Kangana in Mumbai, the Hindi script has undergone a significant overhaul, introducing a female protagonist. While the screenplay is finalised, dialogues are in progress, with Kangana’s verbal approval. The final stage involves agreement formalities, contingent on discussions around numbers.

Our source discloses details about the title and storyline changes, stating, “The Hindi title is pending, and the narrative centres around a housewife. In contrast to the Tamil/Telugu version with male protagonists, the Hindi adaptation focuses on the housewife trying to save her husband.”

Anticipating Studio Green’s official announcements within a week, the source concludes, “Stay tuned for updates. The journey from Teddy (Tamil) to Buddy (Telugu) continues, with Sam Anton ready to present a fresh version in Hindi.”

