Kangana Calls Politics the 'Most Underpaid Job Ever'

Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has backed Union Minister Suresh Gopi’s remarks on the challenges of political life, calling it a “harsh profession” and “the most underpaid job ever.”

Sharing Gopi’s statement on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “There are too many expenses, and artists are ridiculed and judged if they give time to their own profession also. Like this, no honest achiever would want to work for the welfare of people. People need to change their perception of working professionals in politics.”

She added that politicians should be allowed to continue their professional careers even while holding office. Suresh Gopi, recently speaking at an event, reportedly expressed his wish to step down as a minister.