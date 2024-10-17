Kamp holding sway at 20

With her sharp one-liners, impeccable style, and hilariously stoic demeanour, it’s no wonder Bree Van de Kamp from Desperate Housewives quickly became a fan favourite when the show premiered 20 years ago.

The dark comedy, set against the backdrop of Wisteria Lane, delves into the scandalous secrets of its seemingly ordinary residents, achieving both commercial and critical success right from the start.

But what’s all the more fascinating is how the viewers were introduced to Bree with her sleek red bob and tweezed eyebrows, embodying the quintessential stay-at-home homemaker — a character largely inspired by the mother of series’ creator Marc Cherry. Her wardrobe of sweater sets, knee-length skirts, and signature pearl necklaces drew inspiration from both former First Lady Nancy Reagan and Charlotte York from Sex and the City. However, Bree’s Stepford Wives persona quickly began to crack. In other words, her sense of style depicted her as a woman who does not behave or think independently.

How is Bree’s aesthetic, with her penchant for floral prints, cardigans, and pristine hairdos, making a comeback in today’s fashion cycles? More importantly, how does her well-chosen appearance reflect the larger societal expectation around women to have it ‘all together?’

Vikas Jaggi, creative director and founder of Vanshik, views fashion as a form of psychological armour. He believes that when women choose lustrous, curated outfits like Bree’s iconic look, they project confidence and control, even when they feel vulnerable. It helps them maintain composure and protect their inner emotions, empowering them to face the world with strength and self-assurance.

“Bree’s glitter is resurgent as many people are drawn to vintage-inspired glamour in today’s trends. Her liking for floral prints, cardigans, and neatly styled hair embodies a sense of grace and femininity that many find refreshing amid casual, fast fashion,” says Vikas.

Bree’s “put together” look depicts her seemingly purist attitude and cold human nature, he also adds. But it should be read between the lines. Vikas continues, “Her look suggests a life of order. The image of control can create pressure to mask openness.”

Each look rotates to borrow from statements made before, most often the successful ones, and Bree’s understated composure continues to matter amid a celebration of eclectic tones. Raghavendra Rathore, founder of the bespoke brand Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur tells us, “We all change and evolve our style in real life, influenced by our circumstances, and so did the women of Wisteria Lane. It is something I loved about the costumes of the show. No one ‘stood still’ or stayed ‘stuck in time.’ It’s like saying, ‘I’ve got this’, without having to utter a word. It’s about instilling a sense of confidence in one because looking good often equals feeling good.”

Bree’s fashion sense also epitomises the popularity of ‘quiet luxury’ and subtle sophistication. Designers are inspired by classic sophistication, bringing back items such as fitted blazers, midi skirts with floral patterns, silk scarves, and high-quality knitwear, mixing nostalgia with current complexity. A lot of designers are currently focusing on classic shapes, floral patterns, and refined accessories. Bharat Luthra, multidisciplinary creative, fashion stylist, Creative and brand consultant, says, “The revival of Bree’s aesthetic today speaks to a cultural longing for order amidst fashion’s current trend of eclecticism and maximalism. As streetwear dominates us, her ageless look — think cardigans, pencil skirts, and delicate jewellery — offers a refreshing return to understated chic. It’s a return to the idea that simplicity and refinement can make a statement as powerful as bold, experimental styles. Bree’s classic style reflects a contemporary desire to reconnect with dressing as a form of empowerment — where every choice is not just about looking good, but about crafting an identity that feels secure and timeless.”