Kamal Urges Media Not To Use Term ‘Censor’

Actor, filmmaker and politician Kamal Haasan has called upon the media to stop using the term ‘censor,’ and instead, refer to the body by its proper name, Central Board of Film Certification. Haasan’s Tamil post on X can be loosely translated as: “The word Thanikkai (censor) in cinema is wrong. The word ‘censor’ was removed and changed to the Central Board of Film Certification after the film fraternity had several rounds of discussions with the Central Government. Media should not use that word. The universally accepted principle within the global cinematic community, a principle shared by Tamil cinema as well, is that a democratically elected government has no valid right to censor art.”



