Kajol-Twinkle Talk Show Falters

Despite the combined star power of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna — actors and Bollywood insiders — their talk show Too Much has received a lukewarm response. Its IMDb rating, which opened at 3.7/10, rose marginally to 4/10 after the third episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Launched on September 25, the show hasn’t found a foothold yet. Though the platform hasn’t released viewership figures, Too Much failed to enter Ormax Media’s weekly list of top five non-fiction shows (October 6–12), still dominated by Bigg Boss and Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“A show’s success isn’t just about raw numbers — it’s about engagement,” says a professional from a digital tracking site.

“Early feedback, drop-off rates, social chatter, and sustained interest decide if a show clicks or fades away.”

Film writer Yasser Usman points to the two-anchor format as its weak link. “After three episodes, the only one that showed spark was the third — and that was because of Saif and Akshay,” he says. “On paper, Kajol and Twinkle promise fireworks, but their banter feels forced, the energy mismatched. The clunky flow, dull games, and uninspired set design make it feel like a low-rent Koffee With Karan.”

Film analyst Girish Wankhede echoes the sentiment. “The show suffers from an identity crisis — unsure whether it wants to be intimate, incisive, or entertaining,” he says. “It’s a rehashed version of the familiar celebrity-chat format — glossy, staged, and low on novelty. Even the ‘fun’ segments feel tacked on and reveal little about the guests.”

Viewers, too, seem unconvinced. “Smashing acting and having a conversation are two different skill sets,” wrote one IMDb user. Another said, “Kajol was too noisy and Twinkle too dismissive.” For a show that promised double the sparkle, Too Much delivered too little to talk about.