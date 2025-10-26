Kajol, Twinkle Remarks on Infidelity Trigger Online Outage

On the latest episode of their talk show with Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, the discussion turned to physical and emotional infidelity. Janhvi, however, found herself in the minority when she insisted that that physical infidelity is just as much a deal-breaker as emotional betrayal, while Kajol, Twinkle, and Karan suggested that a one-time lapse could be overlooked, noting that love often fades in long-term marriages.

In a now-viral clip from the show , Twinkle Khanna is heard saying, “Raat gayi, baat gayi” (“What's done is done – move on”), before adding, “We’re in our 50s, she’s (Janhvi) in her 20s. She hasn’t seen the things we've seen; she’ll get there soon.”

The statement, casually delivered, has drawn strong criticism. One Instagram user commented, “These so-called woke women are endorsing regressive ideals,” while another wrote, “Have these women no compassion? Cheating of any kind is a deal-breaker in every relationship.”

A psychologist who shared the clip also criticized the stance, writing, “So basically your partner sleeps with someone else and you forgive him — and that's normal? That’s not forgiveness, that’s emotional suppression. When you justify cheating and betrayal, you normalize disrespect. Physiologically, cheating triggers the same part of the brain activated during physical pain , that’s why it hurts so much.”