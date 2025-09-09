Kajal Amused, yet Angered by ‘Death’ Rumours

On September 8, social media was abuzz with shocking claims that Kajal Aggarwal had passed away. Fans began posting condolences, only for the news to be exposed as a hoax spread by mischief-makers. Speaking exclusively the next morning, Kajal admitted she was both amused and disturbed.

“While I personally found the baseless news amusing, it was sad to see how disturbed my family felt. They received incessant calls, as did my staff. Birth, death and other such events are deeply serious matters that one should never trivialize. I hope we can all be more mindful and focus on truth, kindness, and positivity.”