Jwala Donates Breast Milk

Indian badminton champion and Arjuna awardee Jwala Gutta has donated 30 litres of breast milk to government hospitals, a gesture that will help save the lives of newborns in need.

The athlete, who welcomed baby Mira with her husband, actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, in April, began donating milk soon after her delivery. Over the past four months, she contributed to hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai, ensuring that premature and critically ill infants without access to mother’s milk could benefit.

Jwala took to social media in August to amplify her mission, writing, “Breast milk saves lives. For premature and sick babies, donor milk can be life-changing. If you’re able to donate, you could be a hero to a family in need!”

Speaking to DC, Vishnu Vishal said, “I feel proud that she’s helping other babies who need it. Jwala has always been compassionate, and this is another example of her caring for society.”