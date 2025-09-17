Jr NTR Sloughs Off ‘War 2’ Look, Bulks Up For ‘Dragon’

Jr NTR is gearing up for an image makeover for his film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.

According to an industry source, the actor has shed his War 2 look to step into a brand-new avatar for the high-octane action drama. “He took a break from Dragon to wrap up War 2 and avoid overlapping looks. Now, he’s adding muscle mass for a rugged appearance,” says the source.

Social media is already buzzing with his workout videos, hinting at the anger-driven, larger-than-life role the actor is set to play. “Prashanth Neel has designed a never-before-seen character for Jr NTR in a unique, high-voltage saga that will elevate his action image and thrill fans,” the source adds.

Alongside the action, Dragon will also have a romantic track. Actress Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead, and her chemistry with Jr NTR is expected to add emotional depth to the narrative. “The love story will balance the intense action and bring freshness to NTR’s role,” the insider reveals.

Interestingly, Prashanth Neel, known for avoiding songs in his films, is set to break tradition. “He’s planning a special number with Jr NTR, and a top heroine will be roped in to deliver a chartbuster like ‘Oo Antava’ from Pushpa. Such songs bring glamour and mass appeal to big-star films. The shoot is expected to take place in around two months,” the source adds.