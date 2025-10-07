Jr Ntr Opts Out of Phalke Biopic

Jr NTR has bowed out of the proposed Hindi-Telugu biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. The actor has decided to concentrate on his Telugu projects and Prashanth Neel’s pan-India film Dragon, following what sources describe as a less-than-satisfactory experience with War 2.

“Right now, he isn’t keen on playing a real-life character —especially a legend from the past. Also, the Phalke film was to be directed by Rajamouli’s son Karthik, not Rajamouli himself. And with Aamir Khan already doing a Phalke biopic with Rajkumar Hirani, NTR felt another version would be redundant,” said a source close to the actor.

Although there were whispers of Aamir requesting script revisions, the actor confirmed the Hirani project remains on schedule. Rajamouli, meanwhile, is moving ahead with his own Phalke biopic despite NTR’s exit and objections from Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar. Casting is underway, but reports suggesting Prabhas is being approached have been dismissed.