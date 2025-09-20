 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Jr NTR Injured

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
20 Sept 2025 8:46 PM IST

The actor sustained a minor injury during an ad shoot in Hyderabad and will take two weeks off on medical advice, his office confirmed

Jr NTR Injured
x
Jr NTR (Image: DC)

Actor Jr NTR suffered a minor injury on Friday while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. His office stated that his condition is stable, and there is no cause for concern.

“Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery,” the statement read, urging fans to avoid speculation.

The actor is currently working on a project with director Prashanth Neel, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Jr NTR 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X