Jr NTR Injured

The actor sustained a minor injury during an ad shoot in Hyderabad and will take two weeks off on medical advice, his office confirmed
Actor Jr NTR suffered a minor injury on Friday while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. His office stated that his condition is stable, and there is no cause for concern.
“Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery,” the statement read, urging fans to avoid speculation.
The actor is currently working on a project with director Prashanth Neel, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
