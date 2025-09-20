Jr NTR Injured

Actor Jr NTR suffered a minor injury on Friday while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. His office stated that his condition is stable, and there is no cause for concern.

“Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery,” the statement read, urging fans to avoid speculation.

The actor is currently working on a project with director Prashanth Neel, produced by Mythri Movie Makers.