‘Jr NTR and I Trusted YRF Blindly, but It Misfired’

Telugu star Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe movie War 2. Despite massive anticipation, the film failed at the box office. Now, producer Naga Vamsi, who distributed the movie in Telugu markets, has spoken about its underperformance, admitting that he “trusted YRF blindly.”

During a conversation with director Kalyan Shankar on Sithara Entertainments’ YouTube channel, Vamsi, promoting his upcoming project with Ravi Teja, reflected on War 2’s flop. “Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes them at some point,” he said. “Aditya Chopra garu is one of the biggest producers in Indian cinema. NTR anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired.” Vamsi also addressed the trolling he faced, even though he didn’t produce the film. “The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat (laughs). I’m glad the trolling wasn’t for a film made by us,” he added.