Jonita Gandhi Dazzles On Screen With Adivi Sesh

Young playback sensation Jonita Gandhi — known for hits like Preet Re (Dhadak 2), Soni Soni (Ishq Vishk Rebound) and What Jhumka? (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), along with South chartbusters Kannukkulle and Ma Ma Mahesha (Sarkaru Vaari Paata) — is drawing attention with a special number in the upcoming Telugu film Dacoit.

Jonita not only lends her voice but also showcases her dancing skills in the peppy track Chichu Buddi. Sharing screen space with Adivi Sesh, she impresses with high-energy moves and confident screen presence. Sources say she rehearsed extensively to match Sesh’s steps, delivering a performance that lights up the song.

Already popular for her independent music and live shows, Jonita raises the bar with this on-screen outing. Her chemistry with Sesh and ease in balancing vocals with performance add fresh appeal.

With this number, Jonita joins the league of performers like Sreeleela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Pooja Hegde, Raashii Khanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, known for electrifying Telugu song performances. Industry insiders note that a single hit song can generate as much buzz as a full-fledged role — an opportunity Jonita seems to be capitalising on.