John Abraham Says 'No’ to #MeToo Tainted Sajid Khan

John Abraham has publicly dissociated himself from director Sajid Khan, who was named in the ‘MeToo’ campaign. A notice from law firm Naik Naik & Co published on November 22 in the trade magazine Complete Cinema says the actor is not associated in any capacity with the Sajid Khan directorial 100 Percent.

Sajid Khan was accused by multiple women of misbehaviour in 2018. Subsequently, producer Sajid Nadiadwala sacked Khan as director of Housefull 4. Sajid continued to be seen at parties at his sister Farah Khan’s place, but he wasn’t involved with any film projects. Now, seven years later, he is back at work.