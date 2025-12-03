Jemimah's Choice Speaks Louder than Runs

Cricket celebrates sacrifice — in time, in effort, in performance. Yet Jemimah’s recent choice proved that the greatest sacrifices are sometimes invisible. Smriti Mandhana’s wedding, expected to be a joyful ceremony, did not take place as planned.

While the reasons remain private, the emotional impact was unmistakable. Jemimah recognised that this was not a moment for bat or ball, but for presence. She chose her friend over professional commitments — a decision grounded in empathy rather than ambition. “She understood that Smriti didn’t need another message or call,” a person close to the players said. “She needed someone who could simply sit with her in the silence.”