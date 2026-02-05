JD Slams Obscene Song At Film Event

Telugu cinema and television were stirred by controversy earlier this week after Chandrahass, son of TV actor Prabhakar, came under fire for performing an obscene song at the promotional event of his upcoming film Barabar Premistha. The incident, which unfolded on stage in full public view, left many in the audience shocked and triggered widespread outrage on social media.

As Chandrahass faced severe trolling online, actor JD Chakravarthy publicly objected to the episode. The Satya actor who was present at the event, later released a video expressing regret over not exiting the venue.

“I regret not walking out of the event at that very moment,” he said, stressing that film promotions should never cross the boundaries of decency or insult women.

Echoing public sentiment, he noted that some netizens sarcastically remarked that if publicity were the only goal, even extreme acts would attract attention. “If society does not strongly reject this unhealthy trend, the consequences could be far more damaging,” he cautioned, adding: “Such behaviour damages the dignity of genuine artists who work hard for recognition,”