Janhvi to learn Telugu

Janhvi Kapoor plays a village belle in her debut Telugu film, Koratala Siva’s Devara, starring Jr NTR. And, since she is new to the language, the actress is working to get her diction right.

We learn that an Assistant Director (AD) has been tasked with helping Janhvi with her Telugu. Since it’s a rustic action drama, she needs to put in extra effort to get the accent right.

Since she is also part of Ram Charan’s next Telugu film, the actress has understood the importance of getting the hang of the language for authentic portrayals of her characters.

“Janhvi has made it a point to speak Telugu on the sets with all the crew; she feels she can improve quickly if she speaks the language continuously,” says a source in the know. “The actress is using her free time too to nurture her Telugu. Koratala and team are happy with the dedication she is showing,” adds the source.

