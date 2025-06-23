Janhvi To Be Miu Miu Brand Ambassador?

Is fashion brand Miu Miu soft-launching Janhvi Kapoor as their new brand ambassador? The actor was recently in London for the reopening of the brand’s flagship store on Bond Street, where she was joined by American actresses Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Chung.

Dressed in a wool bodycon dress and a metallic sea-green bralette, Janhvi completed her look with a fur scarf, thigh-high socks, and glossy loafers. The outfit was styled by her cousin, Rhea Kapoor.

Janhvi also showcased a head-to-toe Miu Miu look when she made her Cannes debut in May this year. This marked her as the first Bollywood actress to be dressed entirely in Miu Miu for the annual event. Her preppy-chic schoolgirl ensemble — also styled by Rhea — featured a white knit mini skirt and matching top, layered with a light blue checked shirt and a brown checked jacket, complete with Miu Miu accessories.

Industry sources suggest that the brand — a subsidiary owned by Prada — could be considering Janhvi as their Indian brand ambassador.

“Miu Miu is very popular among Gen Z, and their brand ideology emphasizes confidence, sensuality, and effortless chic — all of which Janhvi represents,” says a source.