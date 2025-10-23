Janhvi Shuts Down ‘Buffalo-Plasty’ Rumours

In the ever-churning rumour mill of the internet, Janhvi Kapoor has once again found herself at the centre of bizarre speculation. The actor recently addressed a wave of viral videos claiming she had undergone a cosmetic procedure dubbed “buffalo-plasty.”

Responding with her trademark wit, Janhvi laughed off the absurd claim, saying she’s both amused and slightly baffled by how far online imagination can stretch. “I don’t even know what that is,” she said in a recent interview.

Recalling a recent incident, she shared, “I saw this other video the other day where some doctors, or some self-proclaimed doctors, were like, ‘Let’s do a review of everything that this person has done to their face.’ And they had my picture come up, and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something!”

“I’m a big believer in you do whatever the hell makes you happy. I just wish these beauty standards, more than anything, were rid of judgment,” she added.