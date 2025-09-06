Janhvi Not Fit For ‘Chaalbaaz’ Remake?

Even as rumours swirl about Janhvi Kapoor stepping into her mother Sridevi’s iconic shoes in Chaalbaaz remake, netizens are far from impressed.

Filling in for a legendary actor is no small feat, and many questioned whether Janhvi was the right choice. Some fans voiced support for Shraddha Kapoor, who had initially been confirmed for the project when filmmaker Pankuj Parashar announced it in 2021.

On Reddit, several users questioned Shraddha’s replacement, arguing that Janhvi’s casting seemed less about her abilities and more about her lineage. “Janhvi is yet to prove herself at the box office. Sridevi was someone who could carry a film on her shoulders, which sadly none of the actors, male or female, can do these days,” wrote one user.

Others suggested Sanya Malhotra as a more fitting choice, citing her sharp comic timing and dance skills. “Sanya Malhotra will fit the bill perfectly. Actually, I don't think any actress today has that kind of comic timing. The last one after Sridevi who did was Juhi Chawla,” noted another fan.

The bigger question, however, was why Shraddha, still one of the most popular actors of her generation, was no longer part of the project. An industry source said the 38-year-old star couldn't allot dates and wasn't keen on being part of the remake. Her age for the role was also a factor.

