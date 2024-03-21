Jab Shahid Kapoor met Vijay Deverakonda

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda, who shared the stage at the Amazon Prime Video Slate announcements in Mumbai recently, kept the national media entertained with their bromance.

Shahid lost no time in pressing a kiss on Vijay’s cheek, and thanking him for Arjun Reddy. “Undoubtedly, I have to thank Vijay for giving me Arjun Reddy. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, na Kabir Singh paida huva hota. Thank you Vijay,” he gushed.

(Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s debut directorial flick in Telugu, Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was remade by Vanga as Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.)