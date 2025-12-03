I've Never Been Happier: Samantha

“I’ve never felt happier in life. Raj completes me in ways I can’t describe.…There’s definitely a sense of relief and happiness,” says the newly-married Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actress and her husband Raj Nidimoru are honeymooning in Goa after their private wedding ceremony on December 1.

About the ceremony at the Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Samantha says, “I think the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Isha is a very powerful process. I have a very special connection with Linga Bhairavi Devi. She’s seen me through my lowest lows and I feel that she has to see me at every important phase of my life. I thought this step just had to be done in front of her.”

On her husband, she says, “Raj is really someone so, so special. Sometimes, I’m surprised at how good of a human being he is. And I don’t say that just for myself. I think everyone who knows him, knows him to be the most genuine, kindest, down-to-earth person. So I’m just echoing everyone else’s thoughts.”

On screen, the actress will henceforth be known simply as ‘Samantha.’