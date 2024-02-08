I’ve Learned Discipline And Dedication From My Grandfather

The Apollo Story originated from a creative spark with Rana Daggubati, who proposed using the famous Amar Chitra Katha comic-style illustrated stories as a model. “What better way to share this inspirational story with children. Through our brainstorming, we created this book, aiming to motivate young kids towards healthcare,” Upasana explained.

Upasana is also open to the idea of a cinematic portrayal of her family’s story, but emphasises the need for a compelling narrative. “If the story can be beautifully told, we’re open to exploring and investing in it. It would be wonderful to see it come to life during my grandfather’s lifetime,” she said.

Upasana attributes her personal and professional ethos to her grandfather, and regards him as her primary source of inspiration. “I’ve learned the importance of discipline and dedication from my grandfather. He’s shown that with a disciplined lifestyle, one can achieve anything. He’s also been a champion for women, ensuring they feel confident to stand equal to men in all aspects of life,” she said.

She fondly recollects her grandfather’s perspective on helping others. “He always said, ‘People who are unwell should not have to remain so. There’s so much we can do to help. We’re born for a reason. Charity is not just about giving food or money but treating people with dignity and empathy. It’s about making sure that even in giving, we uphold the dignity of those we help, empowering both them and ourselves.’ I’ve taken this to heart,” she shared.

On the subject of balancing career and family life, Upasana highlights the exemplary role her grandmother played, a model she intends to follow with her daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.