‘It’s Personality, Not Looks That’s The Game-Changer’

The 1995 cult classic Rangeela, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, in which Urmila Matondkar shares the credits with Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff, is set for a 4K re-release after 30 years. Urmila talks about what the film which became a milestone for its style, music, and refreshing narrative means to her, and on broader aspects of her career.

You got recognition with ‘Rangeela’. The day of its re-release must be a big one for you!

It’s very exciting and thrilling. Not only because it’s my film but because it’s re-releasing after 30 years — it shows how relevant and loved the film is. It celebrates life to its fullest. Even grief in the movie is shown so beautifully and poetically. Movies to me have always been about celebration of life, and it doesn’t get better, bigger, fancier, or more colourful than Rangeela. The clips I saw recently reminded me how funny, witty, beautiful and relevant these scenes are.

Your journey has been fulfilling across languages. What’s your secret?

Unlike many contemporaries, I broke out of the mould quickly — In Judaai, I did a sari-clad role; in Kaun I took on a different avatar.

Even in ‘Judaai’, you acted with Sridevi, a big name...

It was a huge compliment to receive such praise while working alongside a stalwart like Sridevi. Many people questioned my decision to do that film, but I stuck to my conviction.

Were you intimidated by her?

If you take up a film, you do your best — that’s all one can do. And I always did my best.

When you first did item numbers, people tagged you as ‘hot’. Now item numbers are quite the norm. What’s your take?

Critics always say something. Back then they had more power. They wrote good stuff about their favourites. Today, with social media, actors can connect directly with their audience, and everyone can express an opinion. Everyone should do what they believe in and do their best.

Even in a simple salwar kameez and saree, you get a lot of compliments. What is the reason for that?

It’s always the personality, never the outfit. Personality is the real game-changer in your life and career.