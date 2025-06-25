In January this year, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his residence. The actor survived the attack and is now back to a normal life.

Talking about the unfortunate episode, Saif said, “What that incident has taught me is that you must lock doors and be careful. There will always the danger of unwanted attention for me and my family. While I am grateful that we survived the attack, we must understand that and be careful. Lock things. Block access points. And smarten up security.”But Saif doesn’t like being surrounded by security. “It’s sad. I never believed in security. I hate to have people around me and my family. But the security needs to be there, for a while at least, I guess,” he said philosophically.What impresses Saif’s friends is his resilience. How quickly he bounced back from the experience is inspiring to all those who tend to dwell on a crisis, refusing to let go and move on.“I guess I was fortunate. It wasn’t my time to go. Maybe I’m meant to do a few more good films … have some more nice times with family and friends. Do some more charity!” said Saif, taking the whole incident in his stride. “I just have to make sure I’m damn good. Work hard, and hopefully the world will appreciate it.