‘It Is Important to Experience Both Joy and Sadness’

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made waves with her debut film Dangal, is once again the talk of B-Town for Aap Jaisa Koi, a family drama that celebrates connection, companionship, and the beauty of discovering equality in love in the most unexpected circumstances.

Here she is, discussing love, relationships, equality and break-ups:

Q. What do you feel about the need to compromise in love?

Compromises need to be made by both partners. You work towards a relationship without losing your identity. That is the way to build a successful relationship. If one person needs to compromise while in a relationship, then it’s not really love.

Q. What do you feel about break-ups?

Obviously, break-ups make you feel bad. I am a very emotional and passionate individual. As a human being, I experience all emotions. It is important to experience both happiness and sadness.

Q. What are your views about equality in love?

Each gender has its strengths. Equality in love is when two people respect each other and listen to each other.

Q. What did you like best about working in ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’?

I enjoyed the sense of living in a joint family. In real life, I live with mom and brother. We are outsiders and have no support here, so exploring living in a joint family structure through my character was great.

And also, I’m so happy that I learned to play the piano - I needed to do it for my character, and I trained for six months.

In Aap Jaisa Koi, Fatima romances the much older R Madhavan, once again triggering a debate on December-May pairings. And in real life, she is rumoured to be dating her Ul Jalool Ishq co-star Vijay Varma. Though she recently flatly denied being in a relationship with him, commenting, “There are no good guys in real life, they exist only in films,” a week later she posted pictures with Vijay Varma, Rekha and others as they attended the Umrao Jaan screening.