Isha & Nita Shine at London’s Inaugural Pink Ball

India: Isha Ambani brought a touch of India’s elegance to London’s high society as she co-hosted the inaugural Pink Ball at the British Museum. The event, hailed as the city’s most exclusive new social affair, combined art, philanthropy and style — with a strong Indian influence at its core.

Co-hosted by Isha Ambani and British Museum director Dr Nicholas Cullinan, the ball drew around 800 elite guests from the worlds of fashion, art, and culture. Each attendee reportedly paid £2,000 for a seat, with proceeds going toward the museum’s ongoing projects and exhibitions.

Isha was joined by her mother at the pink-themed soirée — inspired by the hues and light of India and held alongside the museum’s acclaimed exhibition ‘Ancient India: Living Traditions’, sponsored by Reliance Industries.

The event featured Indian food, music and decor that turned the British Museum’s Great Court and Round Reading Room into a space of cross-cultural celebration.

Among the illustrious attendees were Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of Princess Diana.

Director Nicholas has dismissed comparisons between the museum’s upcoming ball and New York’s famed Met Gala.“It’s flattering that people are making the comparison but that wasn’t our intention,” he clarified, adding that star-studded fundraisers aren’t new to British institutions. “In my previous job as director of the National Portrait Gallery, we did a fundraising gala every other year that was also very starry. The Princess of Wales was our patron and she would attend. Yet people never compared it to the Met Gala.”

Cullinan emphasised that the British Museum Ball will have a different spirit. “The Met Gala is specifically to fund its Costume Institute, so there’s a clear emphasis on fashion. I’m sure we’ll also be seeing many wonderful frocks, but our guest list is deliberately much more diverse. And that reflects the wonderful diversity of culture in London.”