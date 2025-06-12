Is ‘Prince’ Shubman Self-Obsessed?

While cricket lovers look forward to seeing newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill’s performance in a series against England, the skipper’s display of self-love has rubbed fans the wrong way.

In a photoshoot of Gill that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared on social media, the word “prince’ could be seen written alongside the MRF logo on his bat.

This did not sit well with netizens, who found him “self-obsessed”.

Fans lovingly bestow these epithets on him.

For eg, Virat Kohli is called ‘King’ and Sachin Tendulkar ‘God’, but they pointed out that neither had these tags written on their bats.

“Shubman Gill is so self-obsessed. Who even called you the Prince? A so-called ‘Prince of ICT’ with a poor SENA record, a below 35 Test average, and zero overseas centuries across all formats after five years in his international career,” wrote an ‘X’ user.

Another said: “Self Claimed Prince Gill became Captain and starts lobbying.”