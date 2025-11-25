Is Everything Okay Between Smriti and Palash?

The internet is in overdrive — whispers, theories, and unanswered questions have taken over timelines ever since murmurs of a rift emerged between cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer–filmmaker Palash Muchhal. What actually happened? No one knows for sure. But the sudden digital silence from the couple has only fuelled speculation.

It began when screenshots claiming to show “flirty chats” between Muchhal and a choreographer at the couple’s pre-wedding festivities started doing the rounds online. With no verification of their authenticity, the images still spread rapidly, prompting a wave of conjecture and concern.

Mandhana quietly removed every post related to the wedding from her Instagram feed. For fans who had been celebrating the couple just a day earlier, the unexpected digital clean-up felt like a signal — though of what, no one can definitively say.

Adding to the chatter, her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues also deleted the proposal announcement post. Her brother Shravan Mandhana and close friends like Shivali Shinde and Radha Yadav also unfollowed Palash, immediately intensifying online debate.

Through all of this, Mandhana has remained completely silent. Her calm, composed refusal to comment has left fans both worried and respectful.

Meanwhile, Palash’s sister stepped forward in his defence, urging people not to jump to conclusions. But the vacuum of official clarification has allowed speculation to flourish, and the internet rarely waits for answers.

For now, all anyone truly knows is this: two young public figures are caught in a swirl of rumours they haven’t addressed.