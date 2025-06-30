Insta Can’t Get Enough of Magical Kitchen Science

If you’ve recently spotted glowing glasses of golden water lighting up your Instagram Reels like Diwali came early, you’re not alone. It’s the latest viral obsession, the ‘Magical Haldi Splash’ trend, where a glass of water, a pinch of turmeric, and your phone’s flashlight come together to create literal kitchen alchemy.

So what’s the sorcery?

It’s not magic—it’s science. Turmeric contains curcumin, which is suspended in water and scatters light when you shine a flashlight through it. This glow-up happens because of the Tyndall Effect, where light scatters through particles in a colloid, the same reason the sky looks blue.

The volcano experiment. Vinegar meets baking soda, and boom! You get an erupting froth of foam. It’s all thanks to an acid-base reaction that produces carbon dioxide gas. Add some red food colouring, and you’ve got a mini Mount Vesuvius on your kitchen counter—no tectonic plates required. Even something as simple as mixing milk, dish soap, and food colouring can feel like wizardry. The soap breaks the surface tension of the milk, sending the colours swirling like psychedelic storm clouds.

Remember the DIY lava lamp trend? A glass, some oil, water, a few drops of food colouring, and an Eno tablet—and voilà! You’ve got colourful blobs floating up and down like a 90s disco lamp. The science? Oil and water don’t mix, and the fizzing tablet releases gas that pushes the coloured water bubbles through the oil. Mesmerising and educational.

Why do certain reels go viral?

From the Dalgona coffee challenge and glow stick rice to rainbow toast and cloud bread, Instagram loves a trend that’s equal parts aesthetic and DIY. Science-based experiments, especially those with kitchen ingredients and a visual payoff, strike that sweet spot—they’re quirky, simple, and make your followers pause, react, and maybe even recreate. These trends aren't just eye candy for Reels and TikToks—they’re mini science lessons, cleverly disguised as fun. Turns out, all you need to go viral or feel like a magician is a kitchen shelf and a little curiosity.