Inside Shabana Azmi’s 75th Birthday Bash

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday on Thursday with a star-studded bash, featuring lively dance performances by her family and guests.

In one clip, she joined her husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, dancing to the classic ‘Pretty Little Baby.’ Another viral video shows her matching steps with Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Urmila Matondkar to the evergreen number ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani.’ She also grooved with her step-son, Farhan Akhtar to his hit ‘Senorita’ from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Shabana wore a flowy maroon outfit with minimal accessories, while Javed opted for a red kurta and black Nehru jacket. Many industry insiders took to social media to share pictures and videos from the evening.

Hosted by producer Boney Kapoor, the star-studded evening brought together stalwarts like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Urmila Matondkar, Manish Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sonu Nigam, Karan Johar, and many others.— PTI