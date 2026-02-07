Inflated Or Impactful? Trade Reacts To Numbers

Amid the fanfare over Dil Raju’s reported Rs 120 crore acquisition for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, a senior industry insider has raised eyebrows. Speaking anonymously, the source says the publicly declared figure “sounds excessive,” adding that such numbers are often floated to build an aura of scale and dominance around a project.

The trend of headline-grabbing budgets and deal values, insiders say, has become increasingly common with big-ticket films. Recently, producer Namit Malhotra claimed a staggering Rs 4,000 crore budget for Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol — a number several producers privately termed “insane.” Similarly, recent chatter pegged the digital rights of Dhurandhar 2 at Rs 150 crore, though trade sources indicate producers JioStar plan to stream the sequel on their own platform, suggesting such figures may not reflect actual transactions.